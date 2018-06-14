Two vie for Edwards County COC honor

It’s that time of year again where we come together to celebrate Rocksprings oldest tradition, our 89th Annual 4th of July event and to choose a candidate to represent Edwards County from Edwards County Chamber of Commerce. It’s a great 2-day event where everyone comes together to honor those who served our country and are still serving our great nation, so that we may live with freedom and where all families take pride in our hometown’s celebration.

