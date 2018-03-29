Two men sentenced to prison in Edwards County for unrelated crimes

On March 5th, John Wood, (35) from Camp Wood, Texas was sentenced by the Honorable District Judge Robert Hoffmann in the 452nd District Court for possession of a Controlled Substance 1 to 4 Grams (Methamphetamines).

Wood received 2 years in The Texas Department of Corrections for a 3rd degree felony.

On March 22nd, Mark Anthony Jimenez (28 )was handed 5 years for Injury to the Disabled from an incident in May 2017 in the beating of a disabled Rocksprings man over a $40.00 debt. The beating left the man on life support at University Hospital in San Antonio but miraculously recovered from his injuries. Jimenez is remanded to The Texas Department of Corrections to serve the sentence.

