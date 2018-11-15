Two injured in Sutton County pipeline fire

On Saturday, September 10th, a pipeline rupture occurred off County Road 406 on the Cusenbary Ranch in Sutton County. The large pipeline, about 13 miles south of Sonora, owned by DCP Midstream occurred when an operator working on a new pipeline installation reportedly hit a larger existing pipe line. Two injuries were reported. Reports stated that one young man had 2nd and 3rd degree burns on 70% of his body - mostly back side because he was running away from the scene. He was air lifted to San Antonio. The other man had burns on 10% of his body. It was a 20” pipeline in use that was breached.

