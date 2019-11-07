Turn Your Radio Down!

The old song, Turn Your Radio On needs a new twist here in Rocksprings. The song goes on to say “listen to the good vibrations”. Some times, especially at night, folks’ loud music is getting out of hand not only in vehicles, but residences also. The loud, thumping noise of some music is disturbing some in our little hamlet.

Did you know, if you are playing music or loud noise that enters a person’s house uninvited, you can be issued a ticket for disorderly conduct?

Recently our local sheriff’s department put a release in the newspaper entitled Loud music, is it worth it? The article asked those to please lower their music to a reasonable level. The article also stated that “’Many times calls come in to the Sheriff’s Office complaining about their neighbors playing music that annoys them. Please understand that noise can be unwelcome at any time during the day and night.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/