Tornado book signing postponed to later date

Barbara Perkins’ book signing about the 1927 tornado that destroyed Rocksprings will be rescheduled at a later date, still to be determined. Perkins was set to have her books for sale on the courthouse lawn during the parade on Saturday.

The book, however, is already for sale. Purchasing information can be found on the facebook page “Shattered Spring 1927.”

Once the new date is finalized, it will be published in the Rocksprings Record/Texas Mohair Weekly, as well as on the book’s facebook page, and the Edwards County Historical Commission’s facebook page.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/