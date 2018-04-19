Three RHS students advance to State UIL Academic Meet

Rocksprings ISD students competed in the UIL Academic Regional Meet that was held in Brenham at Blinn College on Friday, April 13th. Competing at the Regional level were Hector Ruiz, Luis Romero and Noah in computer applications; Grace Burleson, in news writing;

Hector Ruiz and Noah Gonzales in editorial writing; Joseph Rios and Connor Lyon in headline writing and Ruiz, Jacelinne Romero, Alfonso Franco and Montez in Accounting.

