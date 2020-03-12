Texas snakes are on the move

It’s almost springtime in Texas, which means snakes are beginning to slither away from their comfortable winter surroundings and are on the move.

Dr. Jill Heatley, associate professor of veterinary medicine at the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (CVM), said active snakes could mean bad news for people and their pets. Heatley and veterinarians in the Small Animal Hospital at the CVM are expected to see an increase in snakebite cases as the temperatures rise.

“If you believe your pet has been bitten by a snake, you need to seek veterinary care and the doctor can determine what kind of treatment is necessary,” Heatley said.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/