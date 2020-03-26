Texas primary runoff elections delayed, more steps needed to protect public health

Late on the night of March 20, Governor Abbott issued a proclamation pushing the Texas primary runoff elections from May 26th to July 14th due to public health concerns.

Following is a statement from Anthony Gutierrez, Executive Director of Common Cause Texas:

“Pushing to July is a good first step towards making sure we keep our democratic system operating during this crisis, but more is needed.

