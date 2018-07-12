Texas Press Association elects veteran journalist Brown as president

AUSTIN -- Texas Press Association on June 23 elected as president Laurie Ezzell Brown, editor and publisher of The Canadian Record, to serve an 18-month term beginning July 1 and ending in late January 2020. Brown consistently produces award-winning newspapers. She was nurtured in the business by her legendary parents, the late Ben and Nancy Ezzell, whose gritty editorial stances and undying love of community began at the newspaper in 1947. Sixty years later, in 2007, the University of Kentucky’s Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues presented The Record with the Tom and Pat Gish Award for courage, tenacity and integrity in rural community journalism.

