TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER, SID MILLER

recently announced that the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has approved a Disaster Relief (DR) Fund award for Edwards County in the amount of $350,000.00 to repair and restore County Roads 310 & 350 as a result of the September 24 & 25, 2016 flooding event.

This project is being funded through the Texas Community Development Block Grant (TxCDBG) Program as Contract No. 7217027. Souli Asa Shanklin, Edwards County Judge, stated that on behalf of the Edwards County Commissioners Court, we are most thankful for the grant funds. We appreciate the efforts of all TDA staff in making this happen. Judge Shanklin stated that Edwards County initiated the reconstruction of County Road 310 during January, 2018. County officials (l-r) District and County Clerk Olga Reyes, Commissioner Precinct 4 Andrew Barnebey and Prec

