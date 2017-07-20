Texas Cattle Fever Tick to be addressed at Kerrville on July 24th

The public is invited to attend the July meeting of the Texas Master Naturalist Hill Country Chapter to hear a presentation on the Texas Cattle Fever Tick. The battle continues against this age old pest which poses a huge threat to the livestock industry of Texas. This talk will address the history of the Cattle Fever Tick Eradication Program, the biology of the cattle fever tick, the basics of the eradication process, and provide an update as to the current status of cattle fever tick outbreaks throughout South Texas.

Dr. Brodie Miller DVM, the Region 5 Director for the Texas Animal Health Commission with offices in Beeville TX will be the speaker.

