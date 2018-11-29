Texas A&M releases online tool for reporting wild hog sightings

Nacogdoches, TX - A new online tool from the Texas A&M National Resource Institute may aide in the growing effort to control the feral hog population in East Texas. They say it will help them locate areas of high activity as well as manage the growing population in the state.

Feral hog trappers are continuing to see a rise in the population of feral hogs in East Texas, and as the population increases, managing it becomes more and more challenging.

“In the past twenty-four months, we’ve trapped over a thousand feral hogs,” said Jonathan Rogers, a hog trapper. “As bad of a problem they are, it’s just getting bait out, and just getting out there and setting the traps up in the right spot.”

In an effort to understand the size of this problem, the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute has developed a new online tool that allows users to report sightings of wild hogs and the damage they caused. The report only takes a few minutes to use and even allows user to submit photos of hogs. Rogers says this tool could prove useful if the information is made available to trappers.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/