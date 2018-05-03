Tax Amnesty Program began May 1

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today reminded Texans about the temporary tax amnesty program giving certain delinquent taxpayers a chance to make their accounts compliant with state tax law without incurring penalties and interest on tax due.

The Texas Tax Amnesty Program will run from May 1 to June 29, 2018. The program applies to periods prior to Jan. 1, 2018, and only includes liabilities that have not been previously reported to the Comptroller.

