Sweeten announces candidacy for re-election for Precinct 2 Commissioner

I am Lee Sweeten and I am running for re-election for Edwards County Commissioner Precinct 2. I have served as the Commissioner for Precinct 2 since January of 2011 and I have always tried to serve the best interest to the residents not only of Precinct 2 but to all those in Edwards County as a whole.

At times, my position as your Commissioner made it necessary to make hard decisions relating to County issues. I have done my best to research each issue whether it dealt with Precinct 2 or Edwards County as a whole with and have voted based upon the information gathered. While may not be the most popular thing to do, I have always felt it is the right thing to do.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/