Suzanne Delaney “Laney” Morales

Suzanne Delaney “Laney” (nicknamed at (birth) Jones Morales passed from this life on August 11, 2017 at the age of 50 in Barksdale, Texas. She was born on November 12, 1966 in Beaumont,

Texas. Her first years were spent in the Piney Woods of East Texas in Silsbee, Texas. Her grammar school years were in Southern California at DeMille Elementary in Westminster, California where she won the City Championship Hoola Hoop Contest and went on to compete in the Regionals. In softball, she ruled the pitching mounds.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/