State of Texas and FBI investigating internet breech

The Edwards County Commissioners Court held their regular meeting on October 10th. Sam Poorman presented the final subdivision plat for Falcon Ridge Ranch Subdivision located in Precinct 3. It has been reviewed by both Commissioner Matt Fry of Precinct 3 and County Attorney Allen Ray Moody and was approved by the court.

Annie Mitchell was available from the Appraisal District to discuss the 2017-2018 Budget, which was approved by the commissioners court.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/