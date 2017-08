Staff Sergeant Regina Peña is currently in the Middle East for another deployment. She is assigned to the 12th Missile Defense Battery as the Task Force Platoon Sergeant in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. She would love to hear from the folks in Rocksprings.

Regina Peña 12th Missile Defense Battery APO, SE 09309

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/