Spotted rain showers continue, some wind damage near Rocksprings

Seems like we are singing same song, same verse as far as the weather goes. But, for next seven days, temperatures will be much cooler ranging in the high eighties to low nineties instead of 100+ degrees.

Spotted rain showers and thunderstorms continue through the next seven days also. Many in the county have been blessed with precipitation varying from almost none to over 1”.

