Splawn graduates Texas A&M-College Station

David Splawn graduated from Texas A&M University in the Reed Arena at College Station August 10th with a Bachelor of Geoscience degree. David started studying Geoscience when he was 14 years old when he was accepted with University of Texas GeoForce in Rocksprings.

He stayed in the GeoForce until he graduated high school and furthered his education at Texas A&M University. He received a full four year scholarship from University of Texas GeoForce Jackson School of Geoscience. He is now working with ExxonMobil in the Houston area as a Geotech, exploring on a West Africia new opportunity team.

