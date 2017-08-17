Solar Eclipse August 21, 2017

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the image of the sun for a viewer on Earth. A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon’s apparent diameter is larger than the sun’s, blocking all direct sunlight, turning day into darkness.

Totality occurs in a narrow path across Earth’s surface, with the partial solar eclipse visible over a surrounding region thousands of kilometers wide. The best view in Texas will take place in Amarillo at 12:56 pm, when 78% of the sun will be covered.

Other noteworthy places to see the eclipse are Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Max view in San Antonio will be on Monday, August 21 at 1:09 p.m. The total phase of this solar eclipse is not visible in San Antonio, but it can be observed there as a partial solar eclipse.

