Salary Grievance Committee members selected for 2020

The Edwards County Commissioners held a regular court on Tuesday morning. County Judge Souli Shanklin and Commissioners William Epperson, Lee Sweeten, and Kenneth Reed were in attendance while Commissioner Matt Fry was absent.

The Pledge of Allegiance, lead by Judge Shanklin, was recited by all in the courtroom and Commissioner Epperson led us all in prayer.

Prior minutes were approved, with a correction, and it was also determined that the Burn Ban is lifted due to all the moisture and the moisture in the forecast.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/