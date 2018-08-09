Rocksprings is world famous!

In regards to an actual good rumor going on around Ol’ Rockytop, I couldn’t help but request an interview with the President of the Devil’s Sinkhole Society Andrew Barnebey to get the latest scoop. This past Tuesday I asked Barnebey about the gossip going around that he’d taken some people from China on a tour of the Devil’s Sinkhole. He smiled and enlightened me that the DSS provides tours “to people from all over the world, all of the time, constantly!” And boy he wasn’t kidding! Barnebey informed me that just last week tours had been provided to people from Columbia, Iran, China (a group of students from Texas Tech Junction), France and Poland. Talk about a small world! How incredible is that?

