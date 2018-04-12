Rocksprings residents upset with Animal Control Ordinance

The Rocksprings City Council met quorum for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting this past Monday the 9th. Only council member Christina “DeeDee” Chapa was not in attendance.

There was a full house with standing room only for the open Public Forum. Several city residents came to voice their opinions and concerns in regards to the Animal Control Ordinance.

The ordinance was not listed on the agenda item as it is still being revised; however, several people residing within the city limits boundaries have apparently been served with 30 day notices to move or remove their livestock from their property.

The first city resident to comment in the public forum was Ray Franco. “My question is why? Rocksprings was established as a ranching community in the first place,” he said, add that most people don’t already have the space or have the money needed to buy properties located outside of the city limits to move their livestock to. “Pick up the loose livestock and other animals. Leave fenced in livestock on private properties alone. Leave well taken care of animals alone and fix the roads instead,” he advocated.

