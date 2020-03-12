Rocksprings native appointed Chief Appraiser

The Edwards Central Appraisal District (ECAD) board of directors appointed Renn Rudasill Riley as chief appraiser at its last quarterly board meeting. Mrs. Riley had previously served under interim chief appraiser, Judy Harris, before her promotion effective January 1, 2020.

“The board is very excited about Renn’s potential,” said ECAD board director Maximilian Martin. “Judy Harris did an outstanding job as interim appraiser over the last several years, and her recommendation to promote Renn solidified our commitment of making the right choice for a long term solution at the chief appraiser position.”

