Rocksprings ISD welcomes new superintendent and principal, Worrell and McCraw

Rocksprings ISD’s new superintendent is Daron Worrell. Most recently Worrell served in Sonora as the middle school principal and before that at Brackettville as the secondary principal for over 3 years. Worrell and his wife, Carla, have 3 children, Ava, Brody and Eli. They will be attending Rocksprings ISD this fall and Darla will also be teaching at RISD.

