Rocksprings High School graduation set for May 22nd at Angora Stadium

Rocksprings High School Graduation will be held on Friday, May 22nd at 8 p.m. at Angora Stadium. RISD will follow all recommendations and guidelines on the graduation ceremony as directed by Governor Abbott. Each senior student will be allowed five (5) tickets for family members/guests to attend.

Seventeen senior and four junior students are scheduled to receive their high school diplomas during the commencement exercises.

As of press time Tuesday afternoon, RISD administration had not shared honor graduate names nor guest speaker with us. When we receive these we will post on our Facebook page.

