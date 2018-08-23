Rocksprings fire department men

Thu, 08/23/2018 - 5:00am

schedOur local Rocksprings fire department men were called out August 14th at 10:30 p.m. to a structure fire on Edwards Street. The mobile home was basically destroyed and one of our volunteer department members was injured when he fell through a floor. Dennis Mitchell housed the occupant. Help fund your volunteer fire department by supporting them in their upcoming fundraiser.

 

