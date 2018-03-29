Rocksprings drug problem biggest topic at Town Hall meeting

The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department along with the Rocksprings ISD hosted a town hall meeting on the evening of March 20th in the county annex. Several county and city residents were in attendance to voice their concerns and to gather information about what’s been going on with the youth of Edwards County in school extracurricular activities and drug testing policies and procedures, adolescent “sexting”, guns and several other subjects of great concern. Sheriff Pam Elliott handed out informative pages about the main drugs our local students and adults are using here in our area. Included on the pages were cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and smoking cigars, cigarettes, etc. Other drugs not listed were also mentioned that some townspeople have been known to use as well.

The Sheriff touched on the bad influence of adults teaching children to be disrespectful by using drugs, name blaming other people for their own faults and using excessive cuss words, etc., then in turn demand that the school be held responsible for the children’s bad behaviors and discipline. She added that when anyone is told or asked about this topic she hears the usual reply, “Well it’s Rocksprings.” Sheriff Elliott boldly pointed out that every single resident of the community is Rocksprings. And you are talking about yourselves

