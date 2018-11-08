Rocksprings Boys compete at State Cross Country Meet

Chris Flores and Christian Montoya represented Rocksprings well at the UIL State Cross Country meet in Round Rock on Saturday, November 3rd. Both sophomore boys were returning state qualifiers.

Flores set his goal to medal at state early in the season, and he did not disappoint. After finishing in 15th place his freshman year, Flores finished the 5K race this year in fourth place with a time of 16:31- beating his previous state course time by 47 seconds, thus, reaching his goal and making the medal stand.

