RJH Lady Angoras win over Nueces Canyon in overtime 33-32

By Coach Courtnie

On Monday December 12, the Junior High Lady Angoras went to Barksdale to play the Nueces Canyon Lady Panthers. It was an exciting game with the score being tied up at the end of regulation at 31-31. It was decided beforehand that any overtime periods would be two minutes. The Lady Angoras started out the overtime period with a foul, sending the Lady Panthers to the free throw line. The first shot was missed but the follow up was made, putting the opponent ahead by one with less than a minute left to play. Capitan for the game, Rebecca Ruiz, made a two point shot with about 30 seconds left to play, putting the Angoras ahead by one.

