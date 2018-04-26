RISD superintendent search is in progress

RISD’s Board of Trustees met Monday, April 23rd for a Special Meeting. Main items considered were superintendent search, letting of bids on items for 2018-2019 school year and budget amendments. Region 15-Education Service Center has been contracted to conduct the superintendent search. Timeline began April 12th for the initial meeting and to hopefully have a superintendent employed no later than August 3rd. The vacancy will be posted today, Thursday April 26th. June 8th is the application deadline. The opening is due to current superintendent Chris Yesche’s resignation at the end of his contract.

