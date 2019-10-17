RISD Homecoming, Friday, October 11th-Homecoming Royalty were Football Sweetheart Bree Rodriguez and cheerleader’s choice of Sterling Brown for Football Beau. Bree came to RHS during the 2018-2019 school year, and while here she participated in cross country, basketball and track. She was on the LadyAngoras team that qualified for the Regional Basketball Tournament and a bronze medalist in the 400 m dash at the Regional Track Meet. She plans to attend college in Austin and study nursing. She is the daughter of Domingo and Stephanie Rodriquez.
Homecoming, band and cross country photos by Kristen Satterfield
Rocksprings High School was represented well at their District Cross Country Meet held in Medina last Saturday. Competing were (l-r) Christian Montoya-3rd, Bree Rodriquez, Mia Franco-7th, Paige Elliott-2nd and Chris Flores-1st. The four medalists advance as qualifiers in the Regional Meet to be held Monday, October 28th in Corpus Christi.
Former RISD students Sherry Eustace Johnson from Eldorado and Gretchen Whitworth Birck joined friends at the bi-annual RISD All Class Reunion last Saturday. Around 75 people attended the event held in the FBC Fellowship Hall. More photos next week!
RISD students to present Salute to Veterans Nov. 11th
Rocksprings ISD will host A SALUTE TO VETERANS on November 11th at 10:00 a.m. at the school auditorium. Special patriotic music and programs will be presented.
