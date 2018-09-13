RISD, NCCISD to share a Resource Officer

The Edwards County Commissioners Court held a regular monthly meeting this past Tuesday morning. Judge Souli Shanklin and all commissioners were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited as was the Lord’s Prayer after a moment of silence was given in respect to the September 11, 2001 tragedies. Commissioner William Epperson suggested that monthly tax collections reports should be provided to the commissioners.

