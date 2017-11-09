RISD to host Veterans Program in auditorium

Rocksprings ISD’s family of staff, students and employees will honor all veterans this Friday at a special program in the school auditorium at 10:00 a.m. They have requested honored guests to please call the office at 683-4137 to RSVP if they plan to attend the event and lunch. Lunch will be served by RISD students at the Activity Center following the program. Please join in this public meeting to honor all these men and women who have contributed to our United States being a free country.

Veterans Day is an official United States holiday, observed annually on November 11th, that honors military veterans; that is, persons who served in the United States Armed Forces. It coincides with other holidays, including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, celebrated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I; major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. The United States previously observed Armistice Day. The U.S. holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

