RISD cross country coach Coach Allison Burleson relates Chris Flores started off his sophomore year of Cross Country on Friday, August 17th in Ingram. He finished 2nd in the Varsity boys 5K division that included some treacherous hill work. Chris has been training all summer and has set the bar high for himself with state goals. The junior high and high school teams start competition in Sonora on Saturday, August 25th at 9 a.m. Look for good things to happen with this dedicated group of student athletes!

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/