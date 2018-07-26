RISD’s high school cheer squad and mascot (l-r) Andrea Ruiz, Cindy Reyes, Sydnee McDonald, Nikki Rangel, Tiffany Mendoza, (bottom) Angela Morales, Jasmine Carrillo, Zoe Burleson, Amanda Viera and sponsor Norma Vasquez attended camp last week at Texas State University in San Marcos. Girls received two gold ribbons and one blue ribbon throughout the week. Zoe Burleson made All American. After competing in the Small Varsity Division on final day of Camp Champ Competition , they received 3rd place in the cheer and 1st overall in the Game Day Competition which included a band dance, sideline and cheer. Rocko-Cindy Reyes received multiple ribbons throughout the week and received a Game Day Ready Trophy with a gold superior ribbon on final day

