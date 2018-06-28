Riding high! Gene Graham-2018 Edwards County Old Settler’s King

Gene Graham has been selected by The Merry Heart- Club to be the 2018 Edwards County Old Settler’s King.

Robert Gene Graham was born in D’Hanis, Texas on January 30, 1932 to his parents John Allen Graham and Lena Olga Marquis Graham. His family moved to Rocksprings in 1935, making their home on the Denman Moody Ranch. Gene was the youngest of five children: Evelyn, Elva, Johnnie and Allen.

After graduating from Rocksprings High School in 1949, Gene began working and rodeoing in his spare time. He became a member of The Rodeo Cowboy Association in 1950, participating in bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding. Gene and Dink Tomlinson rodeoed throughout Texas and the western states during 1950 and 1951. Gene attended Southwest Texas Junior College in Uvalde during the spring of 1952 and was a member of the rodeo team. He was drafted into the Army in November of 1952 and after completing basic training at Fort Hood, he spent 18 ½ months in Germany. After completing his tour in the service, Gene enrolled at Texas Tech College in Lubbock. He was a member of the rodeo team which became the National Inter-Collegiate Rodeo Championship Team for 1955.

