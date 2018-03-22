RHS students earn $1000.00 for 2018 Project Graduation

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT)-- San Angelo Traffic Safety Office conducted its annual Project Celebration Workshop on Friday, March 9th at the Texas Department of Transportation in San Angelo. TxDOT offered funding to schools implementing a FY2018 Project Graduation Activity and additional funding to those who attended the workshop.

Schools in attendance had the opportunity to increase their funding by participating in a traffic safety presentation competition. Presenters presented a three minute PowerPoint Distracted Driving presentation with a panel of judges deciding the result of the competition

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/