RHS students and their UIL Academic coach Irene Varga will be traveling to Austin this week for the State UIL Academic Meet. The group will be competing on May 4th and 5th.

Qualifying for State were:* Hector Ruiz placed 1st in Computer Applications making him the Regional Champ in this contest. Jasmin Montes placed 2nd in Accounting, missing the gold by two points. Luis Romero placed 2nd in Computer Applications which advanced him to state competition. This will be Luis’ first year to compete at state level competition

