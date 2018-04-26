RHS Student Council attends conference in Arlington

Rocksprings Student Council members traveled to Arlington, Texas to attend the annual TASC (Texas Association of Student Councils) April 14-16th.

The purpose of the conference is to elect state board members that will choose appropriate service projects to champion during the following school year. For example, this year’s theme was Deepen Your Hearts Texas. Many service projects were centered around raising awareness about human trafficking and helping communities in need as a result of the destruction of Hurricane Harvey. The conference offers opportunities for students to hear motivational speakers and interact with other student council bodies, sharing ideas for service projects.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Rocksprings%20RecordID237/