RHS Angoras and Lady Angoras bring home District Track and Field Championship

RHS boys and girls track and field teams came home last week earning titles of District Team Champions. Twenty-one went to the Area Meet. The meet was originally scheduled for April 11th at Uvalde’s Honey Bowl but has been postponed to a later date which had not been announced as of press time Tuesday.

The boys were District Champions in 4 X 100 m. relay, 4 X 200 m. relay and 4 X 400 m. relay

