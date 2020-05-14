Retiring Kathy Fulton finds fulfillment in field of education

Retirements happen at the end of a career if we are blessed or lucky, but a recent retirement will be greatly felt by the entire Rocksprings Independent School District. In just two short weeks Mrs. Kathy Fulton will be retiring after 17 years of fulltime employment in the field of education.

Mrs. Fulton was born in Alliance, Nebraska but she didn’t stay there long. She also lived in Casper, Wyoming where she graduated high school as an Honor Student. She enlisted in the Navy, where she served as an Operation Specialist, giving pilots strategic bogie information from the ground in Virginia. Thereafter, Fulton lived in Wyoming, Michigan and Arizona, where she met her husband, Ron Fulton, at a church social. His job took them back to Nebraska then to Illinois, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Georgia and finally, Texas.

Fulton earned her associate’s degree through coursework from University of Nebraska at Omaha, Delta College in Michigan, and the Phoenix College in Phoenix, Arizona, finishing at the College of DuPage in Illinois. She continued to work during the day and take college courses at night for 20 years to complete her Bachelor’s degree. Her persistence brought her to the successful completion of a degree in Broadfield Social Studies from the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater.

