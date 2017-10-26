Readin’ and Rootin’ with Rocko at the Gilmer Library

On Friday, October 13th, the Gilmer Memorial Library, Rocko and the RHS Cheerleaders hosted a family tailgate party before the LaPryor football game! More than 60 Angora fans chose to spend the evening at the 1st Annual Readin’ and Rootin’ with Rocko.

The event was packed with fun things for families to enjoy together. The lawn behind the library hosted some serious corn hole competitions, a few washer games, bocce ball and even some bubble blowing for our tiniest fans. The excitement in the line at the face painting station manned by the RHS cheerleaders was undeniable. We heard many of our noisemakers at the game that night, so we know the craft was enjoyed long after the tailgate party.

