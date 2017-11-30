Range and Pasture Workshop set Dec. 11th in Sonora

SONORA – The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will conduct the dual-county Range and Pasture Workshop Dec. 11th at the Sutton County Civic Center, 1700 N. Crockett Ave. in Sonora.

The workshop, conducted by the AgriLife Extension offices in Sutton and Edwards counties, will open with registration at 8:30 a.m. with the program to follow from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Registration is $15 by Dec. 7th and $25 thereafter. The fees include program materials, lunch and refreshments during the breaks. To preregister and for more information, call the AgriLife Extension office in Sutton County at 325-387-3101.

