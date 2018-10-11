Rains send Llano rivers over their banks in Junction

The storm system that swept north out of Edwards County, up the South Llano River watershed area during the night of Sunday/Monday, October 7-8, 2018, dropped twelve inches of rain on already saturated ground, causing major flooding over the banks of the South Llano River. Some rural residents were trapped in their homes, in some cases requiring them to be rescued. Others awoke to find water in their homes and were able to evacuate.

The South Llano River RV Park, recently renamed Above and Beyond RV Resort, sits on the banks of the S. Llano, across the river from downtown Junction. As has happened on several previous occasions through the years, the S. Llano River raged downstream and this time, the RV park, created in recent years, was completely swamped, washing RVs and motor vehicles down stream, trapping people who sought refuge in trees in the park, and carrying some down the river. Some first responders who arrived at the scene before daylight, heard people, who they could not see in trees and on top of their RVs, calling for help.

