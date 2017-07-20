Rain, wind and fires

Unsettled weather the past week has produced some significant rains in our summer parched landscape. However, the thunderstorms were few and scattered over the entire county. Rain reports of up to 3” were received in the past couple of weeks. Along with the moisture comes the bad also, 35-40 mile per hour winds toppled trees and barns also.

On July 12th, one prescribed burn was carried out successfully east of town. That same afternoon, clouds began to gather and a lightning strike on the old Bacon Ranch, east of town, ignited the dry grass and cedar enough to keep the Rocksprings/Edwards Fire Department busy for a while.

