Public invited to view mission progress
Thu, 06/15/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Texas Archeological Society (TAS) and Texas Tech University invite you to the following events to be held this Thursday and Friday concerning their field school at Mission San Lorenzo:
*A program about the 2017 investigations (June 15 Thurs. 7:00 p.m. at the Senior Citizen Building in Camp Wood);
*Artifact identification (June 15 Thurs. following the program at the Senior Citizen Building);
*Open House/ Tour of sites (June 16 Fri. 9-11a.m. at the Mission site north of Camp Wood).
