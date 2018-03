For the second year in a row RHS student, Nikki Rangel, will represent Rocksprings High School at the Girls State Powerlifting Meet. Nikki finished 2nd at the Regional Qualifier in Carrizo Springs over the weekend. She squatted 405 lbs., benched 190 lbs. and deadlifted 385 lbs.

