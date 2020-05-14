Possibility of Nurse Practicioner starting a health clinic here

Tuesday morning, May 12, the Edwards County Commissioners Court including County Judge Souli Shanklin along with Commissioners Kenneth Reed, Lee Sweeten and William Epperson held a regular meeting. Commissioner Matt Fry was absent. There was no one signed up to speak in open forum and no staff reports were discussed. Prior minutes were approved and no action was taken on the Burn Ban, so it remains lifted. There have been recent recent rains and there is more in the forecast.

Mario Obledo, Jr., Chief of Government and Public Affairs with the San Antonio Food Bank was present to discuss the status and any new options for services to Rocksprings/Edwards County. He described that SAFB partners with 500+ client service agencies, including large grocery chains, to help feed the hungry throughout Southwest Texas, which encompasses 16 counties including Edwards. Obledo commented that about 1/2 a semi-truck load of food is delivered every hour and then is distributed out. In addition to food distribution, the SAFB provides numerous other services that also help individuals and family gain long-term food security such as Client Services (assisting family with applications for federal benefits such as SNAP; Daisy Cares (for pet care); Food IQ (education through cooking classes, farmers’ markets and gardening; and a Workforce Training Programs (culinary training, warehouse training and workforce development). The list goes on as you can see by visiting www.safoodbank.org.

Also, something that definitely pertains to Edwards County is a program called Hunters for the Hungry. The program provides healthy, lean protein to needy Texans through a partnership between Feeding Texas, Texas food banks, meat processors, food assistance providers, landowners, hunters and state agencies. Judge Shanklin commented that there are already some ranches that donate excess game meat to our local meat processors, but they don’t necessarily have space to keep many carcasses. Edwards County landowners and hunters should visit www.safoodbank.org for meat donation details. Obledo also stated that in San Antonio there is a culinary training center for meat drop-off. Commissioner Sweeten added that perhaps Edwards County could look into donating to SAFB on a regular basis as every dollar donated provides seven meals.

