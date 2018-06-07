Perez receives award

Gustavo Perez, Rocksprings ISD ‘91 graduate, has been awarded the Helen DeVitt Jones Foundation Fellowship through Texas Tech University Graduate School. Mr. Perez was selected and recognized among many outstanding applicants. Texas Tech University will be hosting a reception in the Fall semester where Mr. Perez will be recognized along with other fellowship recipients. Mr. Perez is very excited about this opportunity for advanced academic scholarship at a nationally recognized research-based university.

